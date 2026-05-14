ADC allegations against Tinubu, APC governors are baseless — Yakasai

By Lawrence Agbo

Abdullahi Yakasai has faulted the African Democratic Congress over claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress diverted more than N800 billion from FAAC allocations to fund preparations for the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Arise News, Yakasai described the accusation as unfounded and politically driven, insisting that the figures being circulated were based on misinformation and poor interpretation of official financial records.

He said the Federal Government had already rejected the allegation and explained that the deductions being referenced were normal financial obligations tied to statutory payments such as taxes, consultancy charges and other approved disbursements from the Federation Allocation Account.

According to him, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, had made it clear that there was no secret diversion of public funds for political purposes.

“These are just allegations and we have clearly denied them. The federal government has categorically rejected the claims,” he said.

Yakasai argued that since the government had denied the accusation, the responsibility now lies with the ADC to present verifiable evidence to support its position.

He also dismissed suggestions that President Tinubu was gradually losing support across Northern Nigeria, especially in the Northwest, saying such claims were part of opposition propaganda ahead of the next general election.

He maintained that the president still commands strong grassroots support because of policies designed to improve development at the state and local government levels.

According to him, the savings from fuel subsidy removal have allowed greater funding to reach states and councils, creating room for progress in education, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.

Yakasai stressed that many of the daily challenges Nigerians complain about—such as poor schools, weak primary healthcare and lack of local jobs—are responsibilities of state and local governments, not the presidency alone.

He said President Tinubu had already fulfilled his part by ensuring more resources were available to lower levels of government for development.

The presidential aide also listed several intervention programmes including student loans, reduction in dialysis costs at teaching hospitals, recruitment of health workers for primary care centres and agricultural support for farmers as examples of policies helping ordinary Nigerians.

He added that security agencies had also recorded major progress, with over 11,000 kidnapped victims reportedly rescued between 2023 and now.

On borrowing, Yakasai defended the administration’s loan strategy, saying borrowing is justified when funds are invested in productive projects capable of generating returns and sustaining repayment.

Speaking on Kano politics, he claimed the APC had expanded its influence significantly, alleging that all 44 local government chairmen in the state, along with ward leaders and councillors, had moved into the party.

He further pointed to major federal projects in Kano, including irrigation schemes and abandoned infrastructure projects now being revived, as proof that the administration was delivering tangible results and strengthening support for Tinubu across the North.