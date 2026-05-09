Action Alliance chairman Omoaje makes case for cross-party ties

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, has made a case for strong synergy and collaboration among political parties in the country.

This, he said, would ensure a strong democracy and yield good dividends for the masses, adding that democracy is all about service to the people and care for the masses.

Omoaje, who spoke at the national convention of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) held in Bauchi on Saturday, where Prince Adewole Adebayo emerged as the consensus candidate of the party for the 2027 presidential election, stressed the need for different political parties to come together to defend democracy and work towards entrenching the tenets of democracy in the country.

Omoaje said, “Democracy thrives where ideas are exchanged freely, where competition is guided by principles, and where the ultimate goal remains the welfare of the people. In this regard, the Social Democratic Party has once again shown its commitment to internal democracy, transparency, and the strengthening of our political institution.”

He stated further that “as leaders and stakeholders in Nigeria’s democratic journey, we must recognise that no single party holds a monopoly on good ideas or solutions.

“Our country’s challenges—economic development, security, social justice, and national unity—require not just political competition but meaningful collaboration. It is through constructive engagement across party lines that we can build consensus, promote stability, and deliver real progress to our people.

“Leadership in a democratic society is not merely about winning elections; it is about service, accountability, and the ability to inspire trust among citizens. It requires courage to make difficult decisions, wisdom to unite diverse interests, and humility to listen to the people. These are the values that must guide all of us, regardless of party affiliation.

“As we approach another critical phase in our democratic journey, let us commit ourselves to peaceful elections, issue-based campaigns, and respect for the rule of law. Let us reject divisiveness and embrace unity, knowing that the strength of our democracy lies in our ability to work together, even when we differ.

“The Action Alliance remains open to partnerships that advance good governance, electoral integrity, and national development. We believe that collaboration—not hostility—will move Nigeria forward. Together, we can build a political culture that prioritises the people above personal or partisan interests,” he added.