By Doris Obinna

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has called on pharmacists to adopt digital technologies and prioritise personalised care as essential pillars for the future of community pharmacy in the country.

This resolution was made during the 44th Annual International Scientific Conference, “IFEADIGO 2025,” held from July 22 to 27 at the International Convention Centre in Awka, Anambra State.

The event brought together key stakeholders in the pharmacy sector, who agreed that survival and relevance in the profession now depend on digital transformation and patient-centered service.

In a communique signed by National Chairman, Ambrose Ezeh and National Secretary, Omokhafe Ashore, the ACPN urged pharmacists to leverage tools such as AI-powered dispensing, electronic health records, and data-driven medication therapy management.

It emphasised that every patient must be treated as an individual, in line with personalised pharmaceutical care.

The conference warned of the importance of staying compliant with the evolving regulatory environment and called for improved coordination among agencies like the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), National Agency for Food and Drug Adminstration and Control (NAFDAC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), particularly regarding the ongoing transition to coordinated wholesale drug centers.

Highlighting the urgency of digital visibility, ACPN encouraged pharmacists to establish a strong online presence and engage clients through e-pharmacy platforms, virtual consultations, and digital service delivery. It also reaffirmed pharmacists’ role in promoting self-care and community health empowerment.

The group strongly condemned the proposed National Health Facilities Registration Authority (NHFRA) Bill, describing it as a threat to professional autonomy. It urged lawmakers to reject provisions that could place non-physician professionals under the control of doctors.

ACPN expressed support for the pharmaceutical industry’s target of a N10 billion valuation within five years, calling on government at all levels to provide infrastructure, investment incentives, and a streamlined drug distribution system to support the sector’s growth.

The conference also ratified constitutional amendments to align with the 2022 PSN Constitution and adopted regulatory reports aimed at promoting Good Pharmacy Practice.

Leadership transitions were confirmed, including the election of Ezeh Ambrose Igwekamma as National Chairman and Precious Maduekwe as FCT Chairman. An external audit of the FCT branch’s finances was mandated, with a call for similar measures nationwide.

ACPN thanked the people and government of Anambra State, especially the Governor, Charles Soludo, for their hospitality, describing it as crucial to the success of the conference.