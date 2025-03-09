From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Friends and colleagues of abducted ex-NYSC DG, General M. I. Tsiga (retd), have appealed to the Northern mouthpiece, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), to, as a matter of urgency, ensure the release of Tsiga, one of their active members, who has so far spent more than 30 days in the kidnappers’ den.

General Tsiga was abducted by people believed to be bandits from his house in Tsiga town, Bakori LGA, in Katsina State on 5th February 2025.

Addressing a press conference at the weekend, the leader of friends and colleagues of the embattled former Army officer, Brig. General Ismaila Abdullahi (retd), expressed worry that fake news has been making the rounds that General Tsiga had been released.

However, General Abdullahi kicked against the fake news and called for concerted efforts by all concerned stakeholders to ensure the freedom of the embattled General Tsiga.

“We, the friends, colleagues, and associates of General M. I. Tsiga, are still in shock over the complete silence of the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on the abduction of General M. I. Tsiga. Today, General M. I. Tsiga has been in captivity for 30 days, and the leadership of ACF has not deemed it fit to address the issue (at least a press release).

“We are aware that General M. I. Tsiga is an active member of ACF. The General went missing for 30 days, and the leadership of ACF remains quiet. What a leadership!! But, funny enough, the ACF leadership found time and resources to issue a press statement on the scandal between the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on 1st March 2025.

“This press statement came after our dear General M. I. Tsiga’s abduction 23 days ago!! We are forced to ask ACF leadership here which is more important between the abduction of General M. I. Tsiga and the scandal at the National Assembly. We view this ACF attitude as lacking in empathy. Indeed, this ACF leadership attitude in respect to General M. I. Tsiga is unacceptable. This is not the ACF we envisioned.

“I am here today to speak to you on behalf of Gen. Tsiga’s family, colleagues, friends, and associates on his abduction. This has become necessary because of the fake news in the media that the General has been released. No! General M. I. Tsiga has not been released as I speak to you today, being 7th March 2025.

“Today, 7th March 2025, General Tsiga has been in the hands of these bandits (in the bush) for exactly 30 days (one month). News, fake news, has been going round that Gen. Tsiga has been released. I want to tell you, gentlemen, here and now that, as at this morning, General Tsiga is still in captivity in the bush.

“We, the friends, colleagues, and associates of General M. I. Tsiga, want to categorically say that the General is still in the hands of bandits. The news that General M. I. Tsiga is released is fake.

“Just like we express our feelings on the actions or inactions of government and individuals, the Nigerian Army, we believe, is trying hard to see to the end of this sad episode. We want to remind the leadership of the Nigerian Army that a visit by a few officers from the Army to General Tsiga’s family would have lessened their pains. Regrettably, 30 days after his abduction, no soothing words to the family of General M. I. Tsiga from the Nigerian Army. We remain hopeful that our serving forces will play the role expected of them, and immediately too.

“General M. I. Tsiga is not an ordinary citizen (forgive my language). He is a retired Brig. General, who served this country in various capacities. He was at one time a Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (DG NYSC). He was DG NYSC for two consecutive terms.

“It is our expectation that a team from the Federal Government would visit the family of General M. I. Tsiga to express sympathy on what befell their husband, father, and grandfather. Alas!! To date, General M. I. Tsiga has been in the bush for a complete month, but no one deems it appropriate or even necessary from the Federal Government to visit or even call the family of General Tsiga to express sympathy. What a country! What a leadership!

“To us, the Katsina State government is even worse. General M. I. Tsiga hails from Bakori LGA of Katsina State. General Tsiga is a very prominent figure in the state. We are aware the General served the state in various capacities. Worthy of note was his service to the previous ex-Governor Aminu Masari administration, when he served as chairman of the committee set up to bring an end to banditry in Katsina State. General M. I. Tsiga is also well known by the present Katsina State government.

“It is disheartening that, today, after 30 days of General M. I. Tsiga’s abduction, no state government official visited or even called on the phone the General Tsiga’s family to express concern and sympathy. Today, no reaction from the Katsina State government. We ask: where is the state government?”