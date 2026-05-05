ACF headquarters sealed ahead of NEC meeting, forum protests

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has protested the sealing of its Kaduna headquarters by the Nigeria Police Force, describing the action as unjustified and lacking legal backing.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mansir Hassan, said he would respond to inquiries but had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna by its National Publicity Secretary, Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the forum said police personnel shut down its office ahead of a scheduled National Executive Council (NEC) meeting fixed for Wednesday, May 6.

According to the statement, the ACF said it was unaware of any court order or directive restricting its activities.

It added that the only indication linked to the development was an unsigned circular allegedly attributed to Bashir Dalhatu, claiming the NEC meeting had been cancelled because it was convened by the forum’s Secretary-General.

The ACF, however, rejected the claim, insisting that the meeting was duly convened by its chairman, Mamman Osuman, in line with the provisions of its constitution.

It clarified that the chairman of the Board of Trustees has no authority over such functions outside the scope defined by the forum’s governing rules.

“The meetings are being called at the instance of the Chairman and not the Secretary General, irrespective of current arguments about the latter’s tenure,” the statement said.

The forum noted that its earlier National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held the same day proceeded without incident and that security agencies had been duly informed.

It called on the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, to direct the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police to immediately unseal the premises, warning that the action could disrupt its scheduled engagements.

Delegates, it added, had already arrived in Kaduna for the NEC meeting.

“As it stands, there is absolutely no basis for sealing the office unless there are unstated motives,” the statement added, expressing hope that “rationality and good judgement will prevail.”