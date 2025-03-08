The Association of Corporate Communications and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB) is grieving the loss of its founding president, Mallam Kabir Dangogo, who passed away on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at the age of 76.

Dangogo, a revered figure in public relations and corporate communications, leaves behind a lasting legacy in Nigeria’s banking and communications sectors.

Described as a trailblazer and mentor, Dangogo was instrumental in establishing ACAMB as a respected body dedicated to raising standards in corporate communications and marketing within the banking industry. His leadership was marked by a commitment to excellence, ethical practices, and innovation, earning him widespread admiration.

ACAMB President Rasheed Bolarinwa paid tribute, stating, “Mallam Kabir Dangogo was a true icon and a beacon of excellence. His legacy as ACAMB’s pioneer President will remain a source of inspiration. While we mourn his passing, we celebrate his remarkable life and the lasting impact he made on our association and the broader communications community.”

Dangogo’s remains were laid to rest in Kaduna on Friday, March 7, following Juma’at prayers, in line with Islamic traditions. ACAMB extended its condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues, pledging to uphold the values he championed.