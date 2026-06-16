ACAMB celebrates 30 years with sustainability campaign

The Association of Corporate Communication and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB) has commenced activities marking its 30th anniversary with a tree-planting exercise in Lagos, affirming its commitment to environmental sustainability and the promotion of ethical practices in Nigeria’s banking industry.

The event, held on Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on June 11, drew senior banking professionals, marketing and corporate communications executives, and past and present leaders of the association.

Leading the exercise were ACAMB President, Jide Sipe, and the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Akin Morakinyo. They were joined by Vice President 1, Chinwe Bode Akinwande, Vice President 2, Morolake Onifade, executive committee members, and heads of marketing and corporate communications from various banks.

Despite heavy rainfall, participants planted trees along the street, with each tree dedicated to and named after a bank operating in the country.

Speaking at the event, Sipe said the initiative symbolised the association’s determination to preserve and strengthen the reputation of the banking sector while contributing to environmental sustainability.

“Thirty years ago, a handful of professionals chose to put the reputation of the banking industry above rivalry. We are standing today on the foundation they laid, and every tree we plant here is a promise to keep building and most importantly deepen credibility by proactively addressing issues which directly improve our collective brand image and customer loyalty,” he said.

According to him, the exercise forms part of activities lined up to commemorate ACAMB’s three decades of existence.

“What ACAMB is doing also coincides with our 30th anniversary celebration. One of the best ways to celebrate this milestone is to contribute to the environment by the planting of trees that will on the long run be environmentally and economically impactful to the society at large.

“We are planting trees in honour of banks in the country and each of the trees will be named after them,” he added.

Sipe also unveiled a calendar of activities planned for the anniversary celebration. These include a Golf and Networking Experience scheduled for June 27, 2026, at the Ikoyi Club, while the celebrations will culminate in a Gala Night on September 30, 2026.

“We are marking three decades the way they should be marked, with substance and with joy,” he said.

A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of ACAMB’s 30th anniversary logo by Morakinyo, who congratulated the association on reaching the milestone and praised its longstanding partnership with the banking institute.

“This anniversary is dedicated to the glory of God and the service of humanity,” he said. “I charge every member to hold firmly to professionalism and ethics in the discharge of their duties.”

The occasion also provided an opportunity to reflect on the history of the association and the circumstances that led to its formation.

Former ACAMB President, Eddie Ademosu, recalled that the association was established in 1996 by representatives of five institutions—IBWA, later known as Afribank, Union Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Export-Import Bank, First Bank of Nigeria and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The late Mr. Dangogo of the CBN gathered us at Kuramo Lodge with a simple idea, that banks could compete and still respect one another,” she said.

Also speaking, member of ACAMB’s Board of Trustees, Ogie Eboigbe, explained that the association emerged at a time when unhealthy competition among banks was damaging public trust in the sector.

“Banks were winning customers by tearing down their rivals, and it was hurting public confidence in all of us,” he said.

Founded in 1996, ACAMB was created to address negative perceptions of the banking industry, promote ethical conduct and restore public confidence in the sector. Over the years, the association has become a key platform for communication and marketing professionals within the banking industry, helping to shape positive narratives and address reputational challenges.

With the symbolic planting of trees and a series of anniversary activities planned over the coming months, the association says it is celebrating not only its achievements over the past three decades but also its commitment to fostering a more sustainable and credible banking industry for the future.