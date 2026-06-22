Abuja wearing new face under Wike — Uche Nwosu

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Former Chief of Staff to the former Governor of Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, has commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for what he described as remarkable infrastructural development across Abuja.

Speaking during a news conference in Abuja, Nwosu said the FCT Minister had demonstrated exceptional leadership through the execution of critical infrastructure projects, including major roads, bridges and public facilities.

According to him, residents and visitors to the nation’s capital can clearly see the impact of ongoing development initiatives under Wike’s administration.

“I have lived in Abuja for over 25 years and I know what many of these roads looked like before now” he stressed.

“Today, projects such as the Apo Road, Maitama Bridge, Jahi Bridge, Jahi–Gwarimpa interchange, the Airport Expressway to Kuje Road, the Kuje–Gwagwalada Road, the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) main carriageways, adjoining road networks in Katampe District, and several others stand as evidence of purposeful governance,” he said.

Nwosu noted that the primary responsibility of government is to provide infrastructure and deliver the dividends of democracy to citizens, adding that the FCT Minister has distinguished himself in that regard.

He also praised the construction of the judges’ quarters, describing it as a significant step towards improving the welfare of judicial officers.

“Every journey begins with a step. The important thing is that development is taking place, and I believe similar interventions will extend to other government institutions and agencies,” he stated.

The former Imo governorship candidate further stressed the need for Nigeria’s capital city to reflect global standards, arguing that Abuja should compare favourably with major capitals around the world.

He said investments in infrastructure, security and environmental cleanliness are necessary to enhance the image of the country and create a positive experience for residents and visitors.

Nwosu maintained that the ongoing transformation of Abuja under Wike’s leadership deserves recognition, describing the Minister’s performance as one of the most impactful in the history of the Federal Capital Territory.