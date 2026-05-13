Abia SMEs to witness expansion as OneWallet partner MTN, Zenith bank to provide digital financial services

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), including traders, merchants, artisans operating in Abia State are billed to experience tremendous expansion in their undertakings as OneWallet microfinance Bank is partnering Zenith bank and MTN to build a platform that will provide digital financial services to support the growth of their businesses.

The Chairman of OneWallet, Dr. C Darl Uzu who disclosed this while launching the platform for traders at the Ariaria International Market, Aba, Abia State said it was meant majorly for traders and the SMEs because they are the bedrock of the Nigerian economy.

According to Dr. Uzu, “We want to expand the inclusion of small businesses in digital financial services by making it easy for them to make and receive payments on affordable digital devices, hence the UnionBell Smart phones and POS.

“We want to help SMEs to access financial support and loan easily to grow their business, and also help businesses to build the history and credibility they require for future growth and expansion.”

He said OneWallet was not created just as a payment application, but as a business support platform designed around the real needs of SMEs .

Dr. Uzu said the choice of Ariaria International Market as the pilot for the platform was intentional since the market is one of the strongest symbol of enterprise in Nigeria.

“We are not here however to teach Ariaria people how to trade because Ariaria already understands business, but we are hear to support Ariaria business energy with tools that can help businesses do more, reach more customers, organize better and prepare for bigger opportunities; we are here to help Ariaria innovate and grow.”

He thanked MTN, Zenith bank and the leadership of the traders for partnering OneWallet to provide the platform that help businesses to expand.

A representative of MTN at the launch, Dr. Ernest Chieke described OneWallet as a platform for individuals and SMEs which intend to move their businesses forward.

He expressed joy that his firm was partnering OneWallet to bring solution to SMEs’ financial problems.

Carl Akwarandu who represented Zenith bank at the event said the bank decided to partner OneWallet because it has a unique product that will make small businesses grow faster.

He promised that Zenith bank would give OneWallet all the support it needs to make it number one microfinance bank in the country.

The Director of OneWallet, Dr. David Nwosu described the microfinance bank a one stop-touch for SMEs growth.

He said at OneWallet, collateral are not needed to obtain loan, but the individual’s business history.

A member of the board of the microfinance bank, Wiedong Wang, commended Dr. Uzu for establishing OneWallet.

He expressed optimism that with the help of its partners, OneWallet will excel.