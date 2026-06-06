Abia PDP guber candidate Anosike hails party’s NWC, Court of Appeal ruling

From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Abia State, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, has congratulated the Mohammed Abdulrahman-led National Working Committee (NWC) over the Court of Appeal’s decisive ruling on the appeal filed by the Taminu Turaki group.

Speaking during a visit to the national chairman of the party, Abdulrahman, at the Wadata Plaza National Secretariat of the PDP in Abuja, Anosike described the appellate court’s ruling as timely and decisive.

He also commended the party’s NWC for conducting successful and rancour-free primaries across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Anosike used the opportunity to appeal to party members who were unsuccessful in the primaries to close ranks with those who emerged victorious, in the interest of ensuring the party’s success at the 2027 polls.

“I am here at Wadata Plaza to congratulate our National Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman; the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; and indeed the entire NWC and PDP family over the Court of Appeal ruling delivered today.

“The ruling is timely and decisive. For those who were concerned about the matter, it is now obvious that there is nothing to worry about, as the leadership of our great party is not in doubt.

“Let me also use this opportunity to congratulate the NWC for the rancour-free primaries conducted across the country ahead of the 2027 elections. I urge those who did not emerge victorious in the primaries to accept the olive branch being extended to them and work together with the successful candidates to ensure victory for the party at the 2027 polls,” he said.

Anosike expressed confidence that the PDP would emerge stronger and more united following the court’s decision, urging party faithful to remain focused on the task of reclaiming power and delivering good governance to Nigerians.