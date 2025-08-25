From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A political pressure group, the Obidient Movement, Abia State chapter, has vowed to sensitise and mobilise four million voters to get their PVCs for the 2027 election.

The group decried voter apathy and lack of interest in political activities among the younger generation and urged an attitudinal change.

One of the leaders of the Movement in Abia, Comrade Chukwuebuka Ezenna, who stated this during a press briefing in Umuahia, said, “Refusal to register for PVC simply means endorsement of the ongoing rape of our democracy by a few political hijackers.”

Ezenna said the briefing was in furtherance of the anti-rigging campaign known as GO MERD – Get Organised and Make Election Rigging Difficult, which was launched the previous week by the national leadership of the movement.

“The success of this campaign lies in the ability of eligible voters to get their PVCs. So, we urge all Abians from 18 years and above to: Go out, register, collect their PVC, and hold it firmly as a bridge to a new Nigeria,” he said.

Citing an INEC source that put the number of registered voters in Abia at over 2 million in 2023, the group said the rise in population had made its target of 4 million voters feasible.

“INEC statistics indicate that Abia recorded a total of 2,120,808 registered PVCs as at 2023, with 1,949,197, representing 91.9%, as those who collected their PVCs. With the continuous rise in population growth, it is, therefore, our target to mobilise over 4 million voters in Abia to get their PVCs before 2027.”

Emphasising an earlier appeal by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Mr Peter Obi, for all eligible voters to get their PVCs ahead of 2027, the group said the sensitisation for PVC registration “is aimed at making Nigeria work for all.”

The Obidient Movement also urged voters in the state to shun vote buying, as doing so amounts to mortgaging the future of their children to political merchants.

The group enjoined traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other stakeholders to join in the sensitisation campaign for PVC registration.