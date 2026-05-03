Abia monarchs urge strict adherence to zoning agreement

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Traditional rulers from the Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency—comprising Ikwuano, Umuahia South, and Umuahia North Local Government Areas of Abia State—have reminded politicians in the area of the need to adhere strictly to the zoning agreement reached for the constituency’s seat in the House of Representatives.
The traditional rulers contended that, going by the agreement, the Ohuhu people should be allowed to complete their agreed two tenures in the House of Representatives.
The traditional rulers made the call during a cross-community meeting held at the palace of Eze Iheanyichukwu Abel Ezeigbo of Uhabiri Umuchime Na Amanso Autonomous Community, Ossah-Ibeku, over the weekend.
The royal fathers said the call has become imperative to stem avoidable tension that could be triggered by rising political activities and agitations from aspirants in other areas of the zone.
Speaking on behalf of the Ohuhu Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Iheanyichukwu Nwokenna of Ekeoba Kingdom said the intervention was necessary to preserve peace and uphold a long-standing agreement guiding the rotation of the federal constituency seat.
“The zoning formula established decades ago ensures that each bloc occupies the House of Representatives seat for two tenures before it rotates. We are not here for politics or to promote any individual. Our message is clear: allow Ohuhu to complete its two tenures as agreed. That is the only way to maintain peace, fairness, and mutual respect,” he said.
Speaking also, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu of the Umudiawa community reiterated that the appeal was based on an agreement that has existed for over 30 years and must be respected.
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“We are reminding our brothers of what we all agreed upon. This is about equity and justice. Let Ohuhu complete its tenure, and when it moves to other areas, the same principle should apply,” he stated.
Responding to the appeal, traditional rulers from Ikwuano and Umuahia South expressed support for the message and pledged to take it to their people.
Eze Ben Oriaku of Umudike Ukwu Oboro in Ikwuano acknowledged receipt of the message, noting that there has always been an understanding of how the House of Representatives seat is zoned among the three LGAs. He stressed the importance of peace, urging restraint among political actors.
“The best way to make peace is to stop any advance of conflict. We will reach out to our sons in Ikwuano to remind them of the zoning formula and the need to avoid actions that could lead to friction. I will also take this message to the Chairman of Ndi Eze Oboro and Ikwuano. Our advice is simple—avoid war,” he said.
From Umuahia South, Eze Paul C. Egwu of Dike Ukwu Autonomous Community described the appeal as timely and necessary for unity.
“It is a good thing. Recognising those who have gone before to complete their second tenure will promote peace and remove disputes and misunderstandings. We accept this message and will pass it to other traditional rulers in Umuahia South.”
Other traditional rulers, including Ezes Iheanyichukwu Abel Ezeigbo, Allen Okpokiri, and Justice Uwaga, emphasised the critical role of traditional rulers in maintaining peace and called for collective responsibility and adherence to the zoning agreement by all stakeholders.