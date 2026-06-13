Abia guber: PDP candidate promises holistic development

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Abia State, Kelechi Anosike, has promised to pursue a holistic development strategy if elected in the 2027 general election.

Anosike, who stated this during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, said his plan for Abia State encompasses security, rural development, infrastructure, agriculture, youth empowerment and other critical sectors.

The governorship hopeful noted that he recognises security as the foundation of development, stating that his administration would collaborate with security agencies, traditional institutions and community leaders to strengthen a community-based security architecture across the state.

He explained that the objective is to make every Abia community safe for residents, farmers, traders, students, workers and investors.

According to him, “Our administration will work closely with security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, vigilante groups, and local governments to strengthen community-based security architecture throughout the state. The state’s Abia State Homeland Security will become more effective.

“We will support the deployment of modern security technology, including surveillance systems, communication equipment, intelligence-gathering mechanisms, and rapid-response structures to improve security across rural communities.

“Special attention will be given to communities affected by criminal activities, illegal camps, kidnapping routes, and other security threats that have hindered farming, trade, and investment.”

Anosike, who promised that his administration would create opportunities that would make rural communities more attractive, expressed optimism that when communities become safe, attractive and economically viable places to live, work and invest, it would help reverse the trend of excessive migration to urban centres.

Besides, he noted that his administration would give a significant boost to agriculture through an “Operation Feed Abia and Back-to-Farm Initiative,” adding that:

“Agricultural processing hubs will be established across the state to reduce post-harvest losses, increase productivity, create jobs, and enable Abia-produced goods to compete favourably in national and international markets.”

The PDP candidate added: “Agriculture remains one of the fastest pathways to job creation, wealth generation, food security, and economic diversification. Yet agriculture can only thrive where farmers feel safe enough to return to their farms and invest in production.

“Our administration will therefore make rural security and agricultural development complementary objectives.

“We will promote agriculture as a viable and profitable enterprise for individuals, families, cooperatives, and communities, while ensuring that farmers receive the protection and support necessary to succeed.”