Abia APC denies Benjamin Kalu endorsing Otti for 2nd term 

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied news making the rounds that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Benjamin Kalu endorsed Governor Alex Otti for a second term in office.

A statement signed by the state publicity secretary of APC, Uche Aguoru described the news as misleading, malicious, and deceptive propaganda being circulated by Governor Otti’s media team.

The statement added that as a faithful and loyal party man who is fully committed to the mission of ensuring the APC wins all elective positions in Abia State and takes over Government House, Umuahia, come May 29, 2027, there was no way Kalu would endorse Otti for second term.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the APC in Abia State has been drawn to a misleading, malicious, and deceptive propaganda being circulated across various media platforms by Governor Alex Otti’s media team, falsely claiming that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has endorsed Governor Alex Otti for a second term in office.

“Ordinarily, Abians are already aware that the Otti administration is built on propaganda, media manipulation, and misinformation.

“However, for the benefit of unsuspecting members of the public who may be misled by these desperate falsehoods, we wish to categorically state that Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu remains a loyal, committed, and dedicated party man

“Is it not embarrassing that a government that prides itself on illusory self-praise is now desperately shopping for endorsements?

“Let it be made very clear that at no time, either publicly or privately, has Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu endorsed Governor Alex Otti for a second term.”

Aguoru said on the contrary, the Deputy Speaker has remained resolute and fully committed to the mission of ensuring that APC wins all elective positions in Abia State and takes over Government House, Umuahia, come May 29, 2027.

Aguoru stressed that Kalu’s determination to ensure that the Labour Party administration in Abia State was voted out remains strong, consistent, and unwavering.

The statement urged Abians to remain steadfast, united, and committed in their support for the APC as it continues in her quest to offer credible alternative and a better future for the people of Abia State.