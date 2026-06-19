Abdulsalami calls for national unity against insecurity on 84th birthday

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to unite with government and security agencies to combat terrorism and other criminal activities, describing the recent death of Maj.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar (rtd) in bandits’ captivity as a defining moment for the country.

In a statement issued on the occasion of his 84th birthday in June 2026, the retired general reflected on the state of the nation, acknowledging the economic and security challenges confronting Nigeria.

“As an officer of the Nigerian Army, the recent tragic death of General Rabbe, along with that of so many others, marks a defining moment for us as a country,” he stated.

Abubakar drew on his experience serving in the Nigerian Army, fighting in the Nigerian Civil War, and leading troops in peacekeeping operations abroad to underscore the gravity of the situation.

While noting that many countries face similar challenges, the former military leader emphasised the need for collective action.

“The armed forces and all other security agencies have been very strong in the fight against terrorism. But this is not their fight alone. Every citizen has a stake and it is my plea that Nigerians unite to fight against terror,” he said.

Abubakar criticised the politicisation of security issues, propaganda for selfish gains, and the spread of fake news on social media, which he said have worsened the situation and given oxygen to terrorist groups.

He warned that “the success of one terrorist group encourages another, and unless we have a rethink, we will continue to promote this crisis.”

The former Head of State appealed to the armed forces and other security agencies to remain resolute and undiscouraged in their efforts.

He also called on the government to continue taking decisive actions to end the tragedies.

“Nigeria is the only country we have. I joined the army to defend it with my life. I am a firm believer in a united and peaceful Nigeria,” he affirmed, expressing his dream of handing over a united and prosperous nation to future generations.

Abubakar urged all citizens to remain calm and law-abiding, stressing the importance of collective vigilance.

He offered prayers for comfort to the families of fallen heroes, including those affected by the recent incidents.

The ex-military leader expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their continued support while offering a prayer for the rebuilding of the country.

“May Allah help us rebuild our dear country. God bless Nigeria,” he said.

Abubakar, who briefly led Nigeria’s transition to civilian rule in the late 1990s, has consistently advocated for national unity and peace throughout his post-military life.