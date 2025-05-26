From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has withdrawn the Compulsory Voting Bill, which scaled through second reading last week.

The bill, which was jointly sponsored by Abbas and Daniel Asama Ago, seeks to make voting in elections in the country mandatory for Nigerians who are 18 years and above.

The bill, which prescribed a N100,000 fine or a jail term of 6 months for defaulters when convicted, has been widely condemned since it passed second reading

However, the speaker, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, on Monday, said he was withdrawing the proposed legislation following extensive consultation with stakeholders.

“From the outset, the Bill was introduced with the best of intentions, which is to bolster civic engagement and strengthen our democracy by encouraging higher voter turnout.

“Compulsory voting has long been practised with notable success in countries such as Australia, Belgium and Brazil, where it has helped sustain participation rates above 90 per cent, while nations like Argentina and Singapore have also implemented similar measures to foster inclusivity at the ballot box.

“Nevertheless, the Speaker acknowledges that lawmaking is ultimately about the people it serves, and that any reform must respect individual freedoms and public sentiment.

“Rather than compel participation, he is committed to exploring positive incentives and innovative approaches that will make voting more attractive and accessible to all Nigerians.

“This withdrawal will allow time for further dialogue on how best to cultivate a culture of voluntary participation that honours both our democratic ideals and the rights of our citizens,” he stated.