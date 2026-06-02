A/ Ibom govt enlightens royal fathers ahead of distribution of treated mosquito net

From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has taken awareness campaign to traditional rulers ahead of distribution of 3.9m insecticide treated mosquito nets in the state .

Speaking in Uyo Akwa Ibom state capital during the sensitization meeting with Clan and Village Heads across the 31 Local Government Areas in the state , Commissioner for Health, Dr Emmanuel Ekem John saud the sensitization exercise was part of Government’s commitment to safeguard the health of citizens.

The Health Commissioner emphasized the need for insecticide treated net as an effective tool against malaria .

According to the commissioner , one of the deadliest diseases that claims more lives than road accident is malaria adding that all must rise up to fight malaria in the state.

“This informed the state government partnership with United State Government to combat the prevalence of malaria, particularly among the vulnerable people”.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Technical Advisor, Dr Etop Antia, warned against misuse of the nets for purposes other than malaria prevention, citing reports of previous abuse of the nets for fishing ,window coverage, gardening and others .

“The mosquito nets are provided free of charge and therefore should not be hoarded nor sold. Defaulters would risk facing the full weight of the law”.

On pre-distribution process, the Health Commissioner announced that household mobilizer wearing aprons with malaria campaign identification tag will visit homes from Monday June 1st to Sunday June 7th, 2026 for registration and issuing of token slips .

He said a token slip would facilitate collection of the mosquito nets during the distribution scheduled to kick-off from Saturday 20th to Wednesday 24th June 2026.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mkpisong Frank Archibong, appreciated the administration of Pastor Umo Eno for prioritizing the healthcare needs of the people and for revolutionarizing the health sector.

Archibong charged the Coordinators of the Clan and Village heads to take the message home and transmit it to other Village heads, Town Criers, Community , Youth , Women leaders and other stakeholders to ensure the message reaches all the nooks and crannies of the communities for awareness and preparation for collection.

“Take full advantage of the exercise and cooperate with the State Government officials”.

Responding on behalf of the Village Heads, the President of Clan of Village Heads,Eteidung Friday Robinson Inyang, thanked the Government of Pastor Umo Eno for the awareness campaign and for his efforts to ensure citizens of Akwa Ibom State enjoy good health.

” I thank the Commissioner, Mkpisong Frank Archibong for bringing the team from the Ministry of Health to enlighten us on the forthcoming net distribution

” We promise to spread the message and to cooperate with government officials for a hitch-free distribution process”.