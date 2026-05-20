90 APC aspirants battle for 32 Oyo Assembly tickets

By Oluseye Ojo

A total of 90 aspirants are battling for the 32 seats in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections for the Oyo State House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The chairman of the party’s governorship and House of Assembly primary elections committee in the state, Olawale Abdulsalam, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing journalists at the APC State Secretariat in Ibadan.

Abdulsalam, who spoke alongside the chairman of the election monitoring team, Ayo Afolabi, said the committee had commenced monitoring the House of Assembly primary elections across various wards in the state.

He revealed that all 90 aspirants who purchased nomination forms for the Assembly seats were screened and cleared to participate in the primaries, stressing that no aspirant was disqualified.

According to him, the committee had been in the field since Tuesday to oversee the exercise and ensure compliance with party guidelines.

“We have been on the field since yesterday (Tuesday). We have covered the primary elections for House of Assembly seats in Oyo State,” Abdulsalam said.

He added that the results of the primaries would be announced by the national headquarters of the party.

“The State House of Assembly is very crucial, and that is why the party put this committee in place.

“Everyone who obtained the forms has been cleared. No one was disqualified. Ninety aspirants obtained the forms. All of them were cleared,” he stated.