75th bilateral anniversary: Pakistan Senate passes resolution to reaffirm friendship with China

20 May 2026 6:24 pm WAT

Tokunbo2 By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
75th bilateral anniversary: Pakistan Senate passes resolution to reaffirm friendship with China

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming Pakistan-China friendship.

The resolution, according to CGTN, was passed to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan.

Pakistan and China established diplomatic relations in 1951, and the partnership has since expanded into multiple sectors, including trade, infrastructure, defence and cultural exchanges.

Other News

The resolution was moved by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who said Pakistan-China ties were a model of mutual trust, respect and shared aspirations.

Dar further said the bilateral relationship between the two sides had continued to strengthen over the past 75 years and remained a cornerstone of regional peace, stability and development.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expanding co-operation with China across political, economic, strategic and people-to-people fields.

Dar equally emphasised the shared resolve of the two countries to carry forward their iron-clad friendship for future generations.

Tags:

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News