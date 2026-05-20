From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming Pakistan-China friendship.

The resolution, according to CGTN, was passed to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan.

Pakistan and China established diplomatic relations in 1951, and the partnership has since expanded into multiple sectors, including trade, infrastructure, defence and cultural exchanges.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who said Pakistan-China ties were a model of mutual trust, respect and shared aspirations.

Dar further said the bilateral relationship between the two sides had continued to strengthen over the past 75 years and remained a cornerstone of regional peace, stability and development.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expanding co-operation with China across political, economic, strategic and people-to-people fields.

Dar equally emphasised the shared resolve of the two countries to carry forward their iron-clad friendship for future generations.