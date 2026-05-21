70% of Nigerians rely on community pharmacies, ACPN

… Advocates business friendly tax reforms

From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has called on the federal government to introduce business-friendly tax reforms to protect community pharmacy practice.

Speaking at the 2026 Business Summit in Calabar, ACPN National Chairman Ezeh Igwekamma said taxation is a matter of survival and national development. He noted that millions of Nigerians depend on community pharmacists daily, yet the current economic climate is placing enormous strain on the profession.

“70% of Nigerians access healthcare through community pharmacists before going to the hospital,” Igwekamma said. “We are critical stakeholders in the health sector, and we need policies that reflect that role.”

He urged the government to create incentives for pharmacists working in underserved communities, arguing that a healthy population is the foundation of a strong economy.

Iyke Okafor, Cross River State Chairman of the association, said recent tax reforms have significantly shifted the tax landscape and created uncertainty for community pharmacists.

He described the summit as timely and consequential they will better understand, engage and position themselves with the new tax dispensation.

Resource persons including Tax expert Akpanke Ogar and Dr. Ndubuisi Nwoko spoke on the expectations from pharmacists with the new laws as well as the need for proper documentation to harness benefits of the law.

Egbe Ayuk, the Cross River State Health Commissioner highlighted key reforms of the government and efforts to make drugs more accessible to the people.

The summit, themed “Tax Reforms: Impact on Community Pharmacy Practice” brought together pharmacists and tax professionals to discuss how the reforms will affect the sector.