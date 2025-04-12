By John Ogunsemore
Former Super Eagles captain and coach, Christian Chukwu died aged 74 in the early hours of Saturday.
A longtime friend and former teammate, Segun Odegbami confirmed his demise on X on Saturday.
Born on January 4, 1951, in Uwani, Enugu, Chukwu was discouraged by his parents from playing football and hawking plantains, but his passion prevailed.
Here are seven interesting facts about the Nigerian football legend:
- Chukwu captained Nigeria’s Green Eagles squad, which included other greats like Segun Odegbami and Muda Lawal, to win the nation’s first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1980, defeating Algeria 3-0 in the final.
- He was given the nickname “Chairman” by famous broadcaster, Ernest Okonkwo for his commanding presence and leadership on the pitch.
- Chukwu was a legend of the Enugu Rangers football club, leading the team to four Challenge Cup titles (1975, 1976, 1981, 1983) and the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977.
- He was one of Nigeria’s greatest defenders, combining tactical intelligence and physicality that made him a nightmare for opposing strikers.
- Chukwu also had a decent coaching career, guiding the Super Eagles to a bronze medal at the 2004 AFCON in Tunisia. He also managed Lebanon’s Safa FC in 1997 and the Kenyan national team in 1998.
- In 2019, Chukwu’s battle with prostate cancer came to the limelight and billionaire businessman Femi Otedola covered his medical bills in excess of $50,000.
- In 2023, his biography, “The Field Marshal: Chairman Christian Chukwu – Biography of an African Football Legend”, was launched in Lagos and attended by Odegbami and former presidential candidate, Peter Obi.