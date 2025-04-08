By Seyi Babalola

The global human hair extension market size was valued at $ 4.45 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from $4.88 billion in 2024 to $ 10.78 billion by 2032 (Fortune Business Insights).

With this booming development, there are more and more hair factories in the world to choose from.

If you are looking for the top 5 countries with the use of human hair in the world, then here is the right place to read through.

1. India: US$187.9 million (93.2% of total human hair exports)

Indian human hair, which is thinner than its competitor China, is the most sought-after hair in the world. India is the largest exporter of raw human hair in the world.

2. Pakistan: $3.9 million (1.9%)

The export of human hair in Pakistan is booming, with the country selling 100,000 kg of human hair valued at USD 132,000 to China over the last five years, according to Pakistan’s mainstream newspaper.

The hair, processed and repackaged, is sold to consumers clamouring for wigs and extensions made from the sought-after material.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce and Textile told the National Assembly that 105,461 kg of human hair was exported to China in the last five years.

3. United States: $1.9 million (1.0%)

The human hair market in the USA is robust and involves substantial importation of hair products, primarily from countries like India, China, and Vietnam, due to their reasonable costs and large supply capacities.

In 2023, the United States was among the top 5 countries exporting human hair, ranking as the 5th largest exporter, with exports valued at $2.23 million.

In the same year, human hair was the 1149th most exported product in the United States.

Wholesale hair suppliers in the US are mostly trading companies, which means they are hair distributors or resellers. They don’t have hair factories and often import hair from the most reputable wholesale hair vendors in other countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, China, Brazil, India

Los Angeles is the location with the most wholesale hair vendors in the US because of its large population and economic development. People here have an extremely high demand for beauty, and hairstyles change from month to month, so the demand for hair products is huge.

Hair wholesalers in the US have a wide range of products according to the needs of each customer group; African Americans prefer black bone straight hair or curly wavy hair from wholesale hair vendors.

Meanwhile, white people prefer the virgin blond hair extensions and blond bone straight hair that wholesale hair vendors in the US sell.

Additionally, customers here tend to choose high-quality products like Burmese and Vietnamese hair.

4. Brazil: $1.2 million (0.6%)

The hair wigs and extensions market in Brazil is expected to reach a projected revenue of US$ 156.8 million by 2030.

A compound annual growth rate of 8.7% is expected of the Brazilian hair wigs and extensions market from 2022 to 2030.

5. Australia: $1.1 million (0.6%)

Australia is the world’s fifth largest exporter.