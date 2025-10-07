By Sandra Simon

Several countries have implemented programs to encourage migrants to voluntarily return home through financial incentives like cash stipends or grants.

These programs are often cheaper than forced deportations and aim to support reintegration in the migrant’s country of origin.

Below are five countries offering money to migrants to leave voluntarily:

United States

The Department of Homeland Security offers undocumented migrants a $1,000 stipend plus travel assistance, including flights and food, after confirming their return home.

This serves as a cost-effective alternative to detention and removal. Unaccompanied minors aged 14 and above can receive up to $2,500.

Denmark

Denmark offers voluntary returnees grants exceeding $15,000 (around €13,500) per person to support reintegration, covering costs such as starting businesses or living expenses.

France

France offers up to €2,800 (approximately $3,080) to encourage voluntary returns, providing support for individuals and families returning to their origin countries.

Germany

Germany’s Starthilfe Plus program provides migrants with up to €2,000-€3,000 for voluntary returns, along with reintegration aid in over 40 countries.

With €150 million allocated, the program boosted annual returns from 35,000 to 55,000.

Sweden

Sweden is introducing a significant increase in financial incentives for immigrants who choose to voluntarily return to their home countries.

Starting from 2026, eligible individuals can receive up to $34,000 in grants to aid reintegration and reduce state costs.

This move targets long-term unemployed or welfare-dependent migrants, marking a paradigm shift in Sweden’s migration policy.