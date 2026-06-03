4 Lagos suspected cultists arrested

By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Command has arrested four suspected cultists, including suspected hitmen linked to several violent crimes and killings in Ajangbadi Ojo, and its environs.

The suspects, Emmanuel Nwokolo alias “Oblo” 35, Ayola Israel alias “Essy Pawpaw”,39, Ebuka Nnamdi, 31 and Chinedu Okafor, 22, were apprehended at a hotel in Ajangbadi, Ojo Local Government, following credible intelligence received by the Command.

Lagos state police publicrelations officer, SP AbimbolaAdebisi, said,”Preliminary investigation revealed disturbing evidence of the suspects’ involvement in violent criminal activities. A video recovered from one of the suspects’ mobile phones allegedly showed the killing of unidentified persons within Ajanmgbadi and surrounding communities. During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to being members of the dreaded Aiye confraternity and admitted to being responsible for terrorising residents through a series of killings and other violent crimes.

“Further investigation and searches conducted by the operatives led to the recovery of two locally fabricated pistols, one revolver pistol, and 13 live cartridges believed to have been used in the commission of their criminal activities. “Investigation is ongoing to establish the full extent of the suspects’ involvement in other criminal cases, identify additional members of the gang, and apprehend all accomplices. The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

“ Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Fatai Tijani, commended the operatives for the successful operation and reassured residents that the Command remains resolute in its determination to rid the State of crime and other criminal elements threatening public safety, and bring perpetrators of violent crimes to justice. He also urges members of the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information through the Command’s emergency lines.”