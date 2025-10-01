From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun Corps, has confirmed the death of three persons during a gun duel with hoodlums when the operatives were ambushed, yesterday.

A statement by the spokesperson of the operative in Osun, Yusuf Abass, explained that the incident happened when the corps went to respond to a distress call from residents of Akinlalu, a community in Ile-Ife axis of the state.

He explained that Akinlalu residents reported a group of suspected bandits who invaded their farmlands, and four Amotekun operatives were mobilized on motorcycles to address the situation.

“The team was ambushed by armed assailants, suspected to be the same group terrorizing the community. During the sudden attack, two service rifles belonging to the Amotekun Corps were forcibly taken by the assailants.

“Upon receiving news of the ambush, reinforcement operatives were deployed and approached Akinlalu with the intention of engaging peacefully, including paying a courtesy visit to the traditional ruler of the town. However, at the T-junction leading into Akinlalu, the road was found barricaded by the assailants, who immediately opened fire on the operatives, triggering a fierce gun battle that lasted for over an hour.

“Despite the intensity of the attack, the Amotekun operatives successfully overpowered the assailants. In the aftermath of the encounter, three lives were confirmed lost, including individuals believed to be among the attackers. Three arrested while several others sustained injuries and fled the scene.

“In a subsequent operation, the corps recovered two firearms stolen during the ambush, along with force uniforms and berets allegedly used by the hoodlums for impersonation. These items were discovered in a hideout believed to be connected to the attackers,” he added.

Commander of the Osun Amotekun Corps, Adekunle Isaac Omoyele, condemned the attack in the strongest terms, vowing that “we will intensify our efforts to root out criminal elements threatening peace in our communities.”

