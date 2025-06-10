By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba State in the 2023 general elections says the State Governor Agbu Kefas needs prayers to avoid setting records as the worst governor in the history of the State.

Sen. Bwacha stated this in Jalingo on Tuesday while interacting with journalists on the sidelines of a week long religious programme he is attending in Jalingo, the State capital.

The Three times Senator representing Taraba South senatorial district said that the governor’s midterm assessment is so discouraging and urge the Governor to retrace his steps and make the best of the next Two years to redeem his name.

“I am hearing mourning, murmuring, pains and complains. So far the journey infrastructural wise is not encouraging. I appreciate the work on the airport because the job is well done and commendable. But then, this remodeling business is worrisome. You should initiate your project that will be known as yours. As bad as Darius Ishaku was, and I mean very bad as he was, he initiated a flyover project which he completed in Eight years.

“So for Kefas to go Two years without anything to show for it is really worrisome. I am saying this because he has at least Two years to go. I may not know his plans. I may not know what projects have been awarded and the level of preparedness to do them. But I’m telling him that he still has the opportunity to do more to redeem his name from the banters making the rounds.

“I’ve been here and I have never received a single good report about him, not even from members of his team. So my counsel to him is that he still has the opportunity to do what is right. I pray he makes amends. As a Minister, I can tell you that we need to pray for him. It is not a matter for mockery. You don’t mock someone who is sinking. You pray for them”.

Bwacha stated that while life is very presently very challenging for Nigerians due to “tough but necessary economic decisions of President Bola Tinubu that will ultimately yield the better life we all crave”.

The former governorship candidate said he has no one in mind following alleged betrayal he endured in the last elections, costing him the victory.

“For me, I really don’t see it as betrayal per se. For an average politician in our clan, politics is a game of betrayal. So it is normal. For some of us, you see it as political calculations. We made our own permutations and so did others. Remember that the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN was the first to make the bold inglorious pronouncement. So the Muslims took a key from that and fronted their own candidate and it became a Christian Muslim fight. That was what played out”.