2Baba’s wife Natasha, Edo PDP lawmakers dump PDP for NDC

By Lawrence Agbo

Hon. Natasha Osawaru Idibia, wife of music star 2Baba, the Minority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, Charity Aiguobarueghian and several prominent figures from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

On Thursday, during a gathering held at the Abuja residence of the party’s National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, the new members were officially received.

A House of Representatives aspirant for Oredo Federal Constituency, and former Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Dr. John Yoriyo, alongside other political stakeholders from Edo and Gombe states, also joined the NDC, including Dr Donald Eboigbe.

Dickson assured defectors that the party would provide equal opportunities for all members, stressing that the NDC is committed to internal democracy, discipline and inclusive participation.

According to him, the party is building a platform that prioritises national unity, good governance, and stronger political involvement for women and young people.

“The party remains open to all Nigerians who share its vision of good governance, national unity, and inclusive development. It is focused on women and youth participation,” Dickson said.

He also warned party members against placing personal ambition above collective interest, noting that strong political structures can only survive through unity and discipline.

During the event, membership cards were presented to the new entrants, while a brief musical performance by 2Baba added a symbolic touch to the occasion.

Speaking after joining the party, 2Baba’s wife, Natasha, expressed confidence in the future of the NDC, praising Dickson’s leadership and describing the movement as a necessary step for national progress.

“It has not been easy, but we thank God that we still have a leader like Senator Dickson. I believe very soon, the NDC will take over the country,” she said.

Former House of Representatives member, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, also described the growing wave of defections as evidence that the movement is gaining national acceptance and could significantly alter Nigeria’s political landscape.

Responding on behalf of the Edo lawmakers who defected, Aiguobarueghian said the decision came after careful consultations and close observation of the country’s political direction.

He explained that the group took time to assess developments across political parties before deciding that the NDC offered a more credible path forward.

Activist Aisha Yesufu, who recently left the African Democratic Congress (ADC), also backed the movement, describing it as a major turning point in Nigerian politics.

She said the goal is to build a country where success is based on merit and not political connections.

“The child of nobody must be able to become somebody without knowing anybody,” she stated.