By Chukuma Umeorah

Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited will unveil the 20th edition of its flagship Nigerian Banking Sector Report (BSR) as it celebrates 30 years of operations, with a renewed call for bold reforms and inclusive growth in Nigeria’s economy.

Themed “ACT-BOLD: Turbocharging Nigeria to a New Growth Frontier”, the 2025 report is expected to reveal spotlights opportunities in seven high-impact sectors; agriculture, creative industries, tourism and hospitality, banking and finance, oil and gas, logistics, and domestic manufacturing.

Group Managing Director of Afrinvest, Ike Chioke, described the dual milestone as proof of the company’s resilience and innovation over three decades.

“Afrinvest at 30 is not just a celebration of longevity; it is a proof of resilience, innovation, and our unyielding commitment to building a more inclusive and prosperous Nigerian economy. As we reflect on the past, we also look ahead with a challenge to stakeholders: act boldly, think differently and work collaboratively to unlock Nigeria’s true potential in line with the government’s $1tn economy goal,” he said.

Deputy Group Managing Director, Victor Ndukauba, highlighted Afrinvest’s transformation from one of Nigeria’s earliest stockbroking firms to a multi-service financial institution.

This milestone gives us a moment to take stock of our journey… where we proudly stand as an advisory partner of choice for investment banking, asset management, securities trading, trust services, consultancy & research, and FinTech,” he said.

Managing Director, Afrinvest Consulting Limited, Abiodun Keripe, stressed the influence of the BSR on industry reforms over the past two decades.

“The BSR has become a trusted resource for regulators, investors and development partners. This year’s theme speaks directly to the urgency to diversify the economy and harness the power of seven high-impact sectors,” he noted.

The firm added that the 2025 edition comes at a time of fragile global recovery. The International Monetary Fund projects global growth at 3.0 per cent, while Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to expand by 4.0 per cent, buoyed by commodity demand.