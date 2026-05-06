From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As political discussions ahead of the 2027 general elections intensify, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, has urged political actors and citizens to approach the evolving landscape with realism rather than sentiment.

In a statement, Alawuje referenced the alliance between former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu between 2013 and 2015 as a defining example of how political power is secured in Nigeria.

“That partnership was not accidental; it was the product of discipline, sacrifice, negotiation and a shared strategic vision,” he said, noting that personal ambitions were subordinated in pursuit of a broader political objective.

According to him, the success recorded in the 2015 general election was driven by deliberate coordination, sustained commitment and the building of strong political structures and alliances.

He, however, expressed concern over what he described as the fragmented nature of the current opposition, warning that lack of unity could weaken its chances in 2027.

“What we largely see today is fragmentation rather than unity and competition rather than coordination,” he said. “Divergent interests and shifting alignments continue to limit the emergence of a strong, consolidated alternative.”

He also highlighted the advantages of incumbency, noting that Tinubu had built extensive political networks and is implementing reforms aimed at long-term stability.

“While such reforms may attract criticisms in the short term, they are often designed to produce broader benefits over time,” he stated, adding that growing public appreciation could strengthen the administration’s prospects ahead of the next election cycle.

“It is not unreasonable to suggest that continuity in leadership beyond a single term could become a realistic outcome, should current trajectories persist,” he added.

He further stressed the need for the opposition parties to embrace unity and discipline, warning that individual ambitions must be subordinated to collective goals.

“Genuine unity, strategic discipline and a willingness to subordinate individual ambitions for a collective objective are essential,” he said. “Without these, the road to 2027 becomes significantly narrower.”

He emphasised that political success is shaped by organisation, resilience and the strength of alliances, urging stakeholders to adopt a more grounded and mature approach to Nigeria’s democratic process.