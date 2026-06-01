From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

More than 1,500 indigenes of Gombe State employed by the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) have endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, ahead of the 2027 election.

The endorsement was announced during a solidarity gathering organised by the workers to express appreciation for Dr. Gwamna’s contributions to their employment and career development, while reaffirming their support for his governorship ambition.

The group, comprising staff from various departments and cadres within KEDCO, described Dr. Gwamna as a leader whose interventions had significantly impacted their lives and those of their families.

According to the workers, Dr. Gwamna played a key role in facilitating employment opportunities for more than 1,500 Gombe indigenes during his tenure at KEDCO, a gesture they said transformed the socio-economic fortunes of many households across the state.

The event was attended virtually by KEDCO managing director, Dr. Abubakar Shuaibu Jimeta, who joined from Saudi Arabia, where he is performing the Hajj. Dr. Jimeta was also identified as one of the beneficiaries of the opportunities created during Dr. Gwamna’s leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the workers, representatives of the group praised Dr. Gwamna’s leadership qualities, describing him as a visionary and compassionate leader with a proven track record of empowering people through employment.

Other News KEDCO to engage 200 communities to boost revenue collection

They pledged their continued support for his candidacy, expressing confidence in his ability to build on the achievements of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in areas such as infrastructure development, economic growth and human capital development.

Responding, Dr. Gwamna expressed gratitude for the endorsement, describing it as a reflection of the value of investing in people and creating opportunities for growth.

He noted that many beneficiaries of the employment initiative had risen through the ranks to occupy strategic and managerial positions within KEDCO.

He commended the workers for their dedication and urged them to continue contributing to the development of the power sector while serving as worthy ambassadors of Gombe State.

He reiterated his commitment to job creation, youth empowerment and sustainable development, assuring supporters that inclusive governance would remain a priority if elected governor in 2027.

The event attracted clerics, business leaders, politicians and party officials, highlighting what supporters described as the growing momentum behind Dr. Gwamna’s governorship bid.