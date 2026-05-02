2027: Pondi, Otuaro, Delta South stakeholders endorse Senator Joel-Onowakpo’s re-election

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro, was among key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, Delta South Senatorial District, who, on Friday, endorsed the senator representing the district, Thomas Joel-Onowakpo, for a second term in the 2027 general elections.

They expressed their support at the official declaration rally for Senator Joel-Onowakpo held at the Oleh township stadium in the Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

They also declared President Bola Tinubu as their sole candidate for the presidential election, and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for the governorship poll.

The other prominent stakeholders included the member representing Burutu Federal Constituency of Delta State in the House of Representatives, Julius Pondi; Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor and the Chief of Staff to the Delta State Governor, Prince Johnson Erijo.

The ‘motion’ to adopt Senator Joel-Onowakpo, President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori was moved by Erijo and seconded by Timi, while Guwor put it to a voice-vote, which received a resonating validation by the crowed of party members and supporters.

Dr Otuaro described the endorsement of Senator Joel-Onowakpo, President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori at the rally as an appropriate and fitting move to guarantee electoral victory for the APC in Delta South.

He expressed optimism that more development would come to the senatorial district in the years ahead.

According to him, the leaders and members of the APC in the senatorial district are united in the effort to mobilize the electorate ahead of the political contest next year.

“Senator Joel-Onowakpo has done his best in the senate, and it is only necessary that he is returned to consolidate on the gains he recorded in his first term.

“In the same vein, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, deserve second tenures because of their outstanding performances through the Renewed Hope Agenda, and the Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security Agenda (M. O. R. E), respectively.

“In Delta South Senatorial District, we are united by a common purpose and we are also confident that the APC will win massively in Delta State in the 2027 general elections.”