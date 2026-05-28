2027: Politicians are Goliaths, Nigerians need David — Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), has labelled politicians as “Goliath,” encouraging Nigerians to choose a “David” to solve their problems.

The front-runner for Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election has warned that politicians are impeding the country’s prosperity.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate for 2023 highlighted the necessity for a “David” to save Nigeria.

At a youth conference in Abuja organised by Rev. Fr. John Chinenye Oluoma of the Abuja Archdiocese, Obi stated that Nigeria must raise a “David” capable of defeating the “Goliath” within its polity for the country to move forward.

He said, “Today, at the David and Goliath Conference in Abuja, aimed at empowering Nigerian youths to confront their challenges, I made it clear that the Goliaths in Nigeria’s political landscape are the politicians who divert public funds for personal gain.

“I told the youths that these politicians are the primary Goliaths because they refuse to prioritise the country’s interests.”

Obi noted that all critical sectors — security, power, healthcare, and education — are suffering because of the leaders’ corrupt tendencies.

The youth delegates at the conference posed tough questions about overcoming the “Goliath” in their lives as Nigerians.

Obi stated that based on their enquiries, he highlighted the primary areas where Nigeria is failing: security, education, healthcare, and unemployment.

He challenged the youths to be realistic in their ambitions, live within their means, and reject fake lifestyles in order to overcome the “Goliath” in their lives.