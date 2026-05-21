2027: Peter Obi meets Kwankwaso after NDC screening clearance

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has met with former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in Abuja, shortly after being cleared by the screening committee of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday night at Kwankwaso’s Maitama residence, has already stirred political conversations as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

Kwankwaso confirmed the visit in a post on his official X handle, describing Obi as a “brother” and expressing optimism about future political engagements.

“Last night, I received a courtesy visit from my brother, His Excellency Peter Obi, shortly after his successful screening as the presidential aspirant of our party. The future is bright and full of promise,” Kwankwaso wrote.

Obi’s visit came just hours after he was cleared by the NDC screening committee, a development that has continued to attract attention within political circles over possible alignments ahead of the next election cycle.

Although neither politician has confirmed any formal political arrangement, the timing and optics of the meeting have fuelled speculation about ongoing consultations among key opposition figures.

Both men remain influential political actors in their respective regions, with Obi commanding strong support in the South-East and Kwankwaso maintaining a firm political base in the North-West two blocs often considered decisive in national elections.

Political analysts say such engagements are becoming more common as politicians begin early positioning ahead of 2027, with coalition talks and strategic consultations expected to shape the next electoral cycle.

Obi and Kwankwaso both contested the 2023 presidential election on different platforms, but have continued to remain central figures in Nigeria’s opposition politics.

For now, the meeting is officially described as a courtesy visit, but it has inevitably added fresh momentum to discussions around possible political realignments ahead of 2027.