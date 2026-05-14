2027: Peter Obi can’t be trusted to keep to single term promise – Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga said 2027 presidential aspirant, Peter Obi cannot be trusted to keep to his single-term promise.

Onanuga said this in an X post early Thursday after the 2023 presidential candidate reiterated the promise during a television interview.

Speaking on News Central, Obi said he would serve a single term if elected president for the sake of the nation’s “stability”.

“I will not stay a day longer (even) with a gun to my head,” he said.

Obi also castigated the Bola Tinubu presidency for embarking on a borrowing spree, alleging that the current administration borrowed more in two years than all its predecessors combined.

He added that Nigeria has become the “hungriest” country in the world under Tinubu while also decrying the current administration’s handling of security.

Reacting, Onanuga said Obi’s one term promise should not be taken seriously as he has no plans to keep it.

The presidential aide said, “If you believe Peter Obi’s promise to serve only one term as president, you’ll believe anything.

“Consider his record: while in APGA, he famously placed himself under a self-curse, vowing never to leave the party that made him governor. He gave his word to the Ikemba, even on his deathbed, swearing loyalty and fidelity to APGA.

“Yet, Peter Obi’s pledges have always been short-lived. He ultimately abandoned APGA for the PDP, and since then, he has drifted from one political platform to another—a political rolling stone.

“By his own actions, Peter Obi has shown that his word cannot be trusted. His promises are as fleeting as his political allegiances.”