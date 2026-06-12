2027: PDP poised for victory, says Anyanwu

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has said that the opposition party is poised for victory in the 2027 general election.

Anyanwu stated this, while speaking at a reception, organized by the office of the National Youth Leader, in honour of the party’s National chairman, Abdulraham Mohammed, in Abuja.

He noted that the opposition party has emerged from its travails stronger, noting it remains very formidable as it is entrenched in every part of the country.

Anyanwu, while lauding the Office of the National Youth Leader, for putting the event together, said he has no doubt that Mohammed will lead the opposition party to victory in the 2027 general election.

According to him, “there are only two parties, PDP and others. PDP is the only party in Nigeria that took power from the military. There is no any nook and cranny of this country you will not find PDP. In every family if the mother is APC and the father is NDC, the son is PDP.

” I want to assure you that we are in the right place and believing God that the man we are celebrating today, I can see desire to propel this party to a highest level and all of us at the NWC will give him every support. it’s not by age, it’s by wisdom and knowledge.

“History will record him as that chairman that came when the people believed that PDP is zero and able to bring us back by winning so many states in the governorship and that of the National Assembly.”

Earlier, the National Youth Leader, Ibrahim Bala-Aboki, said the party chairman has demonstrated an uncommon ability to bridge divides, and expressed hopes that he will lead the party to higher grounds

According to him, “over the years, Hon. Mohammed has demonstrated an uncommon ability to bridge divides, unite interests, and connect seamlessly with party elders, women leaders and the teeming membership of our great party.

His rise to leadership is not accidental.

“Today, we in the youth constituency are immensely proud of our national Chairman. We are confident that his tenure will usher in renewed unity, purposeful administration and greater political victories for our great party. We pray that God Almighty continues to guide, strengthen and perfect all his undertakings.”