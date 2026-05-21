2027: Only foolish people believe I’m working for Tinubu – Kwankwaso

By Seyi Babalola

Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has dismissed allegations that he is working for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Kwankwaso, speaking on Global TV on Wednesday night, stated that certain people have been spreading rumours about him from his time in the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Sanusi Bature, spokesperson for Abba Yusuf, Kano governor, had alleged that Kwankwaso, former national leader of the NNPP, is indirectly working for Tinubu’s re-election.

He alleged that Kwankwaso worked for Tinubu in 2023 and had recently pushed for a direct meeting with the president, which did not materialise.

However, Kwankwaso refuted the allegations, saying only foolish people would believe the claims.

“I think only foolish people would believe that. We are not working for anybody. We are only working for NDC,” he said.

“Bola Tinubu has been my senior brother and good friend up till now. But that doesn’t mean we shall pull all our political ideologies together with him.

“He is doing his own, and I am doing my own.”

The ex-minister of defence said even though he belongs to another political party, he believes the president is not aware of the issues plaguing the country because those around him are not telling him the truth.

“Normally, under the current circumstances, the president may not see what is happening. And unfortunately, most of the people around him are actually the ones creating the problems,” Kwankwaso said.

“So, in those circumstances, it is difficult to see who will advise him or tell him the obvious situation. What they normally tell and what they are doing is to pick governors. I think going by the number of governors now, APC is number one.”