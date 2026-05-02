2027: No automatic support, DFS loyalists insist in Nasarawa

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Amid the withdrawal of their frontline aspirant, Dr Faisal Shuaib, loyalists under the DFS political structure have declared that their support remains firmly tied to integrity and competence. The group stated this against the backdrop of political realignments in Nasarawa State ahead of the 2027 elections It warned that no aspirant would inherit their structure without meeting their standards.

Speaking on Friday at a press briefing, the coordinator of the DFS Grassroots Network, Muhammed Maiyama, said their support for Shuaib was built on trust, not political pressure.

He stressed that their backing has always been a deliberate choice, rooted in credibility and performance.

“Integrity was the currency that earned our loyalty, and that currency has not lost its value simply because our candidate is no longer in the race,” he said.

A zonal mobilisation leader in Nasarawa North added that the group would not align automatically with any political figure.

“We are not a structure that can be inherited. Anyone seeking our support must demonstrate competence, character, and a clear departure from old-style politics,” he said.

Meanwhile, affiliated groups, including DFS Youth Vanguard and DFS Women Mobilisation Forum, echoed similar views, dismissing claims of political bargaining.