2027: NASS election panel begins conduct of direct primaries in Bayelsa

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The electoral panel for the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s National Assembly primary election in Bayelsa State has commenced direct primaries to select candidates for the 2027 elections.

The primary election for the House of Representatives has begun, while that of senatorial candidates is scheduled for Monday, May 18.

The chairman of the panel, Chief Solomon Ogba, who announced this at a press briefing on Saturday, disclosed that the panel is working in line with the Bayelsa APC’s decision to use direct primaries to pick its candidates, in accordance with Section 84(2) of the Electoral Act 2026.

Ogba, while commending the Bayelsa State government, the party, and the party members for the peaceful atmosphere, assured all aspirants of a level playing field.

He noted that sensitive materials have been distributed to polling areas while people with proven integrity have been mandated to conduct the elections.

‘’The Committee has distributed all sensitive materials to all the polling areas across the state.

“The APC Bayelsa has decided to rely on Section 84(2) of the 2026 Electoral Act, which is direct primaries for this exercise.

“We have painstakingly selected people that they conduct the elections in all the wards in all the wards, local government areas, and federal constituencies. They are people of proven integrity, and we believe they would be able to discharge these responsibilities fairly. We also intend to conduct this exercise very fairly and transparently. We call on everybody to help us achieve this.

“We would try to make it easy for everyone. Everyone would have the chance to express their choices.”