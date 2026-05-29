2027: Makinde unveils Bimbo Adekanmbi as preferred successor

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has publicly declared Bimbo Adekanmbi as his preferred successor for the 2027 governorship election, ending weeks of political speculation over who could inherit the state’s leadership mantle.

Makinde made the declaration on Thursday during the unveiling of Adekanmbi as the consensus governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ibadan, where supporters of both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APM gathered in a joint political rally.

The governor used the occasion to signal continuity of his administration’s political direction, describing Adekanmbi as the face of what he called “Omituntun 3.0” — a continuation of his government’s development agenda in Oyo State.

“I am here to tell you all two things. First, I want to thank you for your support towards this administration and also for the current political arrangement in Oyo State, which will also go national very soon,” Makinde said.

“You have tasted Omituntun 1.0 and 2.0. Is it sweet, or not? This is Omituntun 3.0,” he added, raising APM face caps alongside Adekanmbi before cheering supporters.

The endorsement comes amid growing political activity around Makinde’s future ambitions, especially after the governor recently announced his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Rumours of Makinde’s backing for Adekanmbi had intensified earlier this month after both men appeared together at a political rally in Ibadan, alongside officials of the PDP and APM.

Beyond the endorsement, Makinde also offered pointed advice to his preferred successor, urging Adekanmbi to avoid inheriting his political battles and instead build his own leadership identity.

“I have told Bimbo, don’t inherit my enemies; chart your own path. I’m only human, and I make mistakes, just like everyone else,” the governor said.

“He should improve on the good things we have done for the benefit of the people of Oyo State.”

Makinde’s declaration is expected to reshape the political landscape in Oyo ahead of the 2027 elections, as parties begin early positioning in what is shaping into a high-stakes succession contest.