2027: Let Peter Obi/ Kwankwaso fly ADC ticket to give Tinubu a good fight — Women Leader

…begs Atiku to forgo ambition for masses’ sake

From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A former Kogi State governorship aspirant and a women leader Princess Grace Iye Adejoh has called on Atiku Abubakar to forsake his presidential ambition and allow the African Democratic Congress present Peter Obi / Rabiu Kwankaso for the 2027 ticket to give president Bola Tinubu a good fight.

Princess Grace Adejoh in a press statement made available to newsmen in lokoja said there’s widespread hunger and starvation in the country coupled with unprecedented killings and kidnappings which make the masses to be yearning for a change but stressed that only a united opposition party with a formidable team can truly push out the ruling government.

While applauding the Thursday Supreme Court ruling , the women leader said the opposition party must settle down quickly and close rank to approach the 2027 general elections with a united and formidable force.

The Women Leader said Atiku should choose between personal ambition and collective strategy to rescue the masses from unending hopelessness and killings in the land.

“Sacrifice is never easy. It comes with pain, with loss, with difficult choices. But history has shown that the value of sacrifice, especially for the greater good, far outweighs the cost.

“Speaking plainly, it appears that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (VP Atiku) now stands at the centre of a defining moment—one that may require him to become the ultimate sacrificial figure in what could emerge as a formidable political alignment involving Mr. Peter Gregory Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

” The question is simple, but the answer is not: Will Atiku Abubakar answer the call?

“Will he choose legacy over ambition? Will he allow his name to be written alongside that of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, remembered for placing the peace and stability of Nigeria above personal political gain?

“Or will he remain committed to his long-held belief that persistence must eventually lead to victory—that no matter how many times he has tried and fallen short, he must continue until he succeeds?

” Nigeria today is a nation in need of direction. Its people are tired. Many are losing patience, weary of waiting for change while enduring hardship. The mood of the nation suggests that Nigerians are no longer willing to wait endlessly for political ambition to play out.

” If Atiku chooses personal ambition over collective strategy, he risks losing not just political ground, but public trust. Such a decision could weaken the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and trigger the gradual decline of yet another opposition platform.

Princess Grace Adejoh said however that the responsibility does not rest with Atiku alone.

“The Obidient movement must also ask itself a difficult question: are they willing to make concessions in the interest of a broader victory? Because when one considers the combined strength of Atiku Abubakar’s structure, the growing national appeal of Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, and the loyal following of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, it becomes clear that together, they may represent the strongest possible challenge in the coming election.

“That is why this victory is a difficult one- — it demands urgency. It demands unity. And above all, it demands sacrifice.

” The opposition must come together—and quickly—to make a decision that will not be easy, but one that may ultimately serve the greater good of Nigeria.

History is watching.

Nigerians are waiting.

May wisdom guide them all” . The statement added.