2027: Kola Abiola best solution for Nigeria – Hussaini

A political analyst, Comrade Abdullahi Hussaini has described businessman and scion of the Abiola political dynasty, Kola Abiola, as the best solution for Nigeria going into the 2027 general election.

Hussaini stated this in a statement made available to SunOnline on Tuesday.

According to him, the younger Abiola possesses the political sagacity of his late father and presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election, Bashorun MKO Abiola.

Like his father, Hussaini said, Kola has also built bridges across every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

He further argued that Kola’s integrity, courage, commitment, and readiness to serve also set him apart.

Hussaini said, “When you hear Kola Abiola, the name reminds us of late Alhaji Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, the winner of the June 12 election and a philanthropist who was highly detribalised.

“His son, Kolawole, just like his father, has traversed the nook and crannies of this great country, building bridges across the Niger.

“Kola is someone whose yes is yes and whose no is no; he does not speak from both sides of his mouth and has gathered experience over a long time. In fact, he was groomed by his father and was part of his political movement then.

“Kola Abiola has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the Nigerian project and the urgent need for unity, equity, and purposeful leadership. At a time when the nation is grappling with economic hardship, insecurity, and a leadership deficit, his vision and capacity stand out as a beacon of hope.

“Having contested for the presidency in the 2023 general election under the platform of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Kola has shown courage, commitment, and readiness to serve. His participation was not merely symbolic but a clear indication of his willingness to step forward in rescuing Nigeria from its current quagmire.”

Hussaini argued that Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads, noting that the country needs not just another politician, but a leader with integrity, courage, and a genuine passion for national development.

“Kola Abiola embodies these qualities,” he stated.

Hussaini explained, “His exposure, experience, and dedication to the ideals of justice and fairness position him as a credible alternative.

“Therefore, I call on well-meaning Nigerians, especially the youth, to rally behind Kola Abiola and encourage him to once again answer the call to serve in the 2027 general election.

“Nigeria needs a leader who understands its past, is committed to its present challenges, and is prepared to secure its future.

“Indeed, Kola Abiola is not just a candidate; he is the solution Nigeria has been waiting for.”