2027: Kogi East APC Stakeholders reject primary election, petition Tinubu over alleged electoral fraud

By Seyi Babalola

The stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi East have formally rejected the outcome of the Kogi East senate party’s primary election conducted on May 18, 2026, dismissing the entire exercise as a sham.

In a statement released on Tuesday, signed by representatives of the group, including Ibrahim Mohammed, the stakeholders asserted that no valid primary election took place within the Kogi East senatorial district. The group condemned the exercise as a blatant mockery of internal democracy and an embarrassment to the party.

Expressing deep concern over the integrity of the process, the stakeholders raised questions regarding the credibility of the reported results. The statement highlighted the absurdity of a scenario where serving senators Jibrin Isah Echocho and prominent political figures—such as Dr. Kashim Akor and Muritala Ajaka—were credited with zero votes in their respective polling units.

“It defies logic for anyone to claim that a serving senator scored zero votes in his own polling unit,” the statement reads.

“Does this imply that the candidate, along with his relatives, aides, and supporters, failed to vote? Furthermore, how can it be asserted that figures like Dr. Kashim Akor or Muritala Ajaka received zero votes? Are we to believe these candidates did not vote for themselves?”

The stakeholders warned that the blatant audacity of this electoral fraud poses a significant threat to the party’s future in the state.

They cautioned that if left unaddressed, such impunity could jeopardize the party’s prospects in the coming general elections and foster deeper divisions within the Kogi chapter.

Invoking the history of past political failures, the group warned that ignoring these irregularities would undermine the party’s stability.

“The downfall of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) began with the erosion of internal democracy. The APC must not tread the same path,” the statement cautioned.

The stakeholders have urgently called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and call Governor Ahmed Ododo and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, to order.

The group emphasized that for the sake of party unity and democratic integrity, the leadership must acknowledge the resolution of the people of Kogi East: that there was no primary election, and consequently, there are no winners or losers.