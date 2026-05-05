2027: Imo APP nullifies ban on Orlu senatorial aspirants

The leadership of Action Peoples Party (APP) in lmo State has condemned the recent declaration by Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA), which purportedly banned all other aspirants from contesting the 2027 Orlu Zone senatorial election.

In a statement issued yesterday by its Publicity Secretary, Steve Nnadi, the Imo APP described those behind OPOCA’s pronouncement as “faceless actors who do not represent the genuine interests of the people of Orlu Zone”.

The party insisted that such a directive is undemocratic, oppressive, and a direct affront to the principles of free, fair, and competitive elections.

APP leadership said no group or assembly has the constitutional authority to bar qualified aspirants from exercising their fundamental political rights. The party maintained that the attempt to impose a sole candidate under any guise undermines internal democracy and disenfranchises the electorate.

The APP further stressed that the people of Orlu Zone deserve the right to make their choices at the polls without coercion, intimidation, or imposed consensus arrangements.

It warned that suppressing political participation could breed resentment and weaken democratic institutions in the state.

Reaffirming its commitment to inclusiveness and democratic values, the Imo State APP called on all eligible aspirants to remain resolute and continue their consultations, assuring them that no individual or group can override the will of the people in a constitutional democracy.

The party urged security agencies and relevant electoral bodies to take note of such developments and ensure that the 2027 electoral process remains open, transparent and credible for all participants.