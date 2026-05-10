2027: Hayatu-Deen visits Jonathan, formally declares ADC presidential bid

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election after meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja.

The meeting, held behind closed doors on Friday, was part of Hayatu-Deen’s consultations ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking with journalists after the visit, the economist and banker said he met Jonathan to officially inform him of his decision to seek the presidency on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“I came to formally inform former President Goodluck Jonathan of my decision to contest the 2027 presidential election under the ADC,” Hayatu-Deen said.

He explained that his years of experience in both the public and private sectors inspired his decision to run for office, adding that he believes Nigeria needs leadership focused on economic growth and job creation.

According to him, his contributions in previous public service roles helped support reforms and employment opportunities across different sectors.

Hayatu-Deen also disclosed that he had obtained the ADC presidential nomination form from the party’s national secretariat.

The ADC aspirant previously served on the National Council on Privatisation and chaired the Bureau of Public Enterprises during Jonathan’s tenure as vice-president.

He also worked with the Presidential Advisory Committee during Jonathan’s time as acting president and later president.

Commending Jonathan after the meeting, Hayatu-Deen described the former president as a respected African statesman known for promoting democracy, electoral credibility and good governance.

“Former President Jonathan remains a strong voice for democratic growth, electoral integrity and sustainable governance across Africa,” he said.

Jonathan was said to have welcomed the visit and wished Hayatu-Deen success in his political ambition ahead of the 2027 presidential election.