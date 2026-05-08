Elders under the Gongola Peoples Forum in Adamawa State have cautioned the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against any attempt to impose a governorship candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that all aspirants must be allowed to compete on a level playing field in a transparent primary.

Rising from an emergency meeting in Abuja, the elders representing more than 80 ethnic nationalities across the old Gongola axis said they would resist any undemocratic attempt to predetermine the party’s flagbearer in Adamawa State.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, Maj-Gen. Haladu Anthony Hananiya (retd) described alleged moves toward imposition as “dangerous to internal democracy and party survival.”

“We wish to state unequivocally our firm and uncompromising position against the ongoing sinister attempts by some elements within the APC to impose a preferred candidate on the people of Adamawa State.”

Hananiya added that the group would not accept any arrangement that sidelines the will of party members.

“We stand united as ethnic nationalities and declare without hesitation that we will not accept, tolerate, or allow any form of imposition on our people,” he said.

While reaffirming support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the platform of the APC, the elders stressed that their backing for national leadership does not extend to interference in Adamawa’s internal political process.

They insisted that the credibility of the party depends on fairness, internal democracy, and respect for aspirants’ rights.

“Imposition only breeds resentment, weakens the party, and ultimately guarantees defeat at the general elections. We demand democracy, not dictation,” the forum warned.

The Gongola elders warned that any attempt by a “small clique” within the party to impose a candidate could trigger a serious internal crisis and weaken the APC’s chances in the 2027 governorship election.

“Never again shall the destiny of our people be determined behind closed doors while the collective will of party members is ignored,” Hananiya stated.

“Any attempt to ignore the voices of indigenous ethnic nationalities and the broader party membership will be met with unified and resolute resistance.”

Reaffirming their commitment to justice, fairness, and equity, the forum urged the APC leadership to ensure a credible, transparent, and competitive primary election that reflects the true wishes of party members and stakeholders across Adamawa State.

They maintained that only a fair process can guarantee unity within the party and improve its chances of electoral victory in 2027.

The warning comes as political activities intensify within the APC in Adamawa State, with several aspirants already mobilising support ahead of the 2027 governorship primary.

Among those reportedly eyeing the party’s ticket are AbdulrazakSa’adNamdas, former federal lawmaker and prominent APC stakeholder, who has been engaging delegates and party structures across the state. Dr. SalihuBakariGirei, a technocrat and long-time party figure with strong ties in the northern senatorial zone. Ahmed TijjaniGaladima, who recently declared his ambition in Yola, promising youth-driven governance and economic revival.

They include Abdulrahman Bashir Haske, businessman and philanthropist with growing political visibility across local government areas. DiauhaqAbubakar, another aspirant positioning himself on a reform and grassroots development agenda.

Party insiders say more aspirants may still join the race as consultations deepen across Adamawa’s three senatorial districts.