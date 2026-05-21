2027: Gbenga Hashim hails court ruling on INEC’s timetable

Former presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Hashim, has commended the Federal High Court in Abuja for nullifying portions of the 2027 election timetable issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), describing the judgement as a victory for the rule of law and constitutional order.

Hashim specifically praised Hon. Justice M. G. Umar for what he termed a courageous and principled decision that checked administrative overreach and reaffirmed the supremacy of the Electoral Act, 2026.

The Federal High Court, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/517/2026 between the Youth Party and INEC, reportedly held that the electoral body acted outside its statutory powers by imposing restrictive timelines on political parties for the conduct of primaries and other pre-election activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reacting to the judgement, Hashim said he had consistently maintained that INEC must operate strictly within the confines of the law, revealing that he had earlier written an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu warning against actions capable of undermining the Electoral Act.

“I have consistently argued that INEC must act within the confines of the Electoral Act. Unfortunately, those warnings were not heeded. This judgment has now vindicated that position,” he stated.

Hashim described the ruling as timely and necessary, saying it would protect the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process and strengthen democratic governance.

“I commend Justice M.G. Umar for his courage and fidelity to justice. This is a sound judgment that reinforces the supremacy of the law and restores confidence in our democratic institutions,” he added.

According to reports of the judgement, the court held that INEC lacks the legal authority to fix timelines for party primaries and cannot abridge statutory provisions relating to the submission of candidates’ particulars, withdrawal and substitution of candidates, publication of final candidate lists, and campaign periods.

The court consequently set aside portions of INEC’s Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Elections found to be inconsistent with the Electoral Act, 2026.

Hashim urged INEC to fully comply with the judgement and ensure that future electoral guidelines strictly conform with the provisions of the law.