2027: Gbenga Daniel dares Abiodun to live TV debate over Ogun East senatorial seat

Senator Gbenga Daniel has challenged Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to a live, televised debate as political tension deepens over the Ogun East senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Daniel, a former two-term governor of Ogun State, issued the challenge during an interview on TVC’s Beyond The Headlines on Thursday, insisting that the governor must publicly defend his position on the unfolding political contest.

He said Abiodun should not avoid direct engagement on national television, adding that anything short of a response would be interpreted as evasion.

“This is an open invitation. If you don’t do it, my assumption is that he ran away. Let’s do it openly,” Daniel said.

He further urged the programme organisers to arrange a face-to-face session between both of them without delay, arguing that public office holders must be ready to account for their political actions.

“You will be doing this programme a disservice if you don’t pair us. Let’s do it quickly,” he added.

The TV host confirmed during the programme that an invitation would be extended to Governor Abiodun, noting that a slot would be reserved for him for a joint appearance.

The development comes amid rising political tension within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun East, where both men remain influential figures ahead of the 2027 elections.

Stakeholders in the district had earlier endorsed Governor Abiodun as a consensus candidate for the senatorial ticket in April 2026, a decision Daniel has openly rejected, insisting that the process lacked fairness and should be subjected to a proper primary election.

Daniel has consistently argued that the move was politically engineered to sideline him in the race.

During the interview, he also warned that political conduct now would have long-term consequences.

“Your Excellency, you are going to be a former governor very soon. There are certain lines you don’t cross in politics,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, Governor Abiodun and the Ogun State Government had not issued any official response to the challenge.

Abiodun is currently serving his second and final term as governor and is constitutionally ineligible for re-election, while attention is now shifting to his next political move and the battle for influence in Ogun East ahead of 2027.