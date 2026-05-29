2027: Former Kano Dep Gov, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo returns as NDC Governorship candidate

Former Deputy Governor, Kano State, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo has been adopted as the consensus Governorship candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections in Kano State.

Announcing party’ s position in the early hours of Friday, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and former Governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, also unveiled the former Deputy Governor of the state, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, as the party’s candidate for Kano Central Senatorial District.

This announcement was made at the end of the party’s stakeholders meeting that ladted from Thursdsy night to early Friday at the Bompai residence of the leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement in the state capital.

Speaking during the meeting, Kwankwaso disclosed that the NDC would officially unveil its candidates for various elective positions ahead of the 2027 general elections later in the day (on Friday).

He added that the party was now well positioned for the battle ahead and urged its members to remain united and committed towards ensuring victory at the polls.

Daily Sun was told that all the party’s elective positions for the 2027 general elections had been issued out to the preferred candidates while screening exercise for party candidates had been conducted.

It could be recalled that Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo refused to defect to the APC with the governor a few weeks and was consequently caused to resign from the post after an impeachment threat.

With the unveilling of the governorship candidate completed, the stage is set for the big fight between Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf and his former deputy, and also between Kwankwaso and a coalition of opponents including two former governors of the state- Ibrahim Shekarau and Umar Ganduje and the APC Presidency. End.