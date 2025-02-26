From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former House of Representatives member, Hon Israel Sunny-Goli, has slammed former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai over his proposal for a Northern/South-South alliance to “rescue” Nigeria in 2027.

Sunny-Goli who represented Brass/ Nembe Federal Constituency in the 9th National Assembly in a statement asserted that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria is in safe hands and does not require the “rescue mission ‘’ being proposed by El-Rufai.

According to him, President Tinubu is diligently addressing the country’s economic and security challenges inherited from his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, and needs all the support Nigerians can give his administration.

Sunny-Goli declared that El-Rufai’s call for an alliance between the Northern and South-South regions is a desperate bid for political relevance.

He emphasized that what is required in Nigeria is for all well-meaning citizens to support President Tinubu’s initiatives to reposition the country.

The statement reads in part: “With due respect to former Kaduna State governor Nasir El Rufai, his call for a Northern-South-South alliance is unwarranted, especially when predicated on rescuing Nigeria, as he has suggested.

‘’It is no secret that this administration inherited a troubled economy and security issues, but through bold policy measures, we are making progress. The Nigerian Armed Forces are intensifying efforts against insurgents, restoring the nation to a path of peace and progress.

“I would advise Malam El Rufai to wait until 2031 if he has ambitions for the nation’s highest office and not involve the South-South region in his political pursuits. While he has a right to his ambitions, the timing and context of his statement were inappropriate, particularly during a condolence visit to the late elder statesman Pa Edwin Clark’s residence, which should have been solely to sympathize with the bereaved family.

“Furthermore, it is important to note that the South-South region is well-represented in President Tinubu’s administration, with sons and daughters of the region holding significant positions. This indicates the region’s close relationship with the President. For instance, Chief Nyesom Wike is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, marking the first time since 1976 that a Southerner holds this position. Other key positions include Senator Godswill Akpabio as President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Heineken Lokpobiri as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku as MD of NDDC, Felix Omatsola Ogbe as Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Abubakar Momoh as Minister of Regional Development, Festus Keyamo as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, and our esteemed First Lady, Sen. Remi Tinubu, among many others.

“I believe the South-South could not ask for a better deal at this time. Perhaps in 2031, we can discuss an alliance, but for now, we fully support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”