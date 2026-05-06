2027: Ewenla emerges PDP consensus candidate for Alimosho federal constituency

By Seyi Babalola

Prince Adedipe Dauda Ewenla has emerged as the consensus candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Alimosho Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The announcement followed a stakeholders’ meeting held on May 3, 2026, where party leaders and executives agreed on a unified candidate after consultations with aspirants and key party figures.

Speaking on the development, the PDP Local Government Chairman in Alimosho, Honourable Shodiya, explained that the selection process began with three aspirants who initially showed interest in contesting on the coalition platform.

According to him, the aspirants were encouraged to step down for one another in the interest of party unity, but they were unable to reach an agreement. The matter was then referred to party stakeholders for a final decision.

He said that during the stakeholders’ deliberation, members unanimously endorsed Ewenla as their preferred candidate.

In his acceptance message, Ewenla expressed gratitude to party leaders, stakeholders, executives and members across Alimosho for the confidence reposed in him to represent the constituency at the Federal House of Representatives.

He described May 3, 2026 as a historic day for the party in Alimosho, noting that the consensus process was peaceful, credible and demonstrated maturity within the local chapter.

The candidate also extended an olive branch to fellow aspirants who were not selected, urging them to remain committed to the party’s collective goal.

He stressed that politics remains a continuous journey and appealed for unity as the party prepares to face opposition candidates, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming elections.

Ewenla further appreciated the Lagos State PDP leadership, led by Amos Fawole, for allowing local government chapters to adopt the consensus option in line with the party constitution.

He noted that Alimosho PDP demonstrated leadership by presenting a candidate without conflict or division, adding that he is fully prepared to contest and represent the people.

He concluded by calling on party members to move forward together with determination, unity and shared purpose as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.